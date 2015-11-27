Pettine addresses high number of concussions, Haden update

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine was asked on Friday about the high number of concussions sustained by Browns players this year

"Somebody brought that to my attention, I guess going back to – I don’t know I’d have to go back and maybe task (head athletic trainer) Joe Sheehan to look at it, each individual case. I don’t know if that’s individual players or whether that’s starts missed. There would have to be some thought, some analysis to that, and I don’t know if I’d have a knee-jerk reaction that would provide an answer as to why we would be ranked where we are,” Pettine said.

The Browns lead the league with number of concussions sustained with 11, including two by Browns Pro Bowl corner back Joe Haden who is still out due to the concussion he sustained in the Arizona Cardinals game on November 1st.

"“I think it’s you get to the testing part of it where there’s a written test and a computer test. That’s right now is the obstacle," Pettine said on Friday when asked about Haden in the concussion protocol, "There’s a sequence of testing and it’s compared to your baseline. I know there’s a written part of it. There’s a computer part of it that goes back and compares. I know there’s different – I’m not exactly sure of the exact protocol. It’s a memory test. It’s all different pieces of it that once you clear all those, then you simulate contact and then you get cleared by the independent [neurologist].”

Haden has only played in five games and has 22 tackles on the season with no interceptions.

Other players who have sustained concussions this year: Wide receivers Brian Hartline, Taylor Gabriel and Andrew Hawkins, quarterback Josh McCown and defensive back Donte Whitner.

Since 2012, when the league started tracking number of concussions, the Browns lead the NFL with 31 recorded concussions.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.