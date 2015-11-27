Browns look to shine, take sweep over Ravens in Monday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will play in front of the nation when they finish their season series on Monday Night Football.

Going for the sweep:

The Browns took round 1 earlier this year when they won on an overtime field goal by Travis Coons, the Browns won 33-30. Ironically enough, that was the Browns last win. Josh McCown threw for 457 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Browns look to sweep the season series for the first time since 2007 and only the third time in team's history. The game also kicks off a three game home stretch for the Browns.

Joe Flacco and Justin Forsett accounted for 299 yards in the loss, the other 58 yards came from Buck Allen (58) on eight carries. The Browns will not have to game plan on how to stop them this week, Flacco and Forsett are out for the season. Flacco tore his ACL and Forsett suffered a broken arm in the 16-13 win over the Rams.

Manziel-Mania ends, for now:

Johnny Manziel had the keys to the car for the rest of the season, but shortly after they were handed to him, the Browns coaching staff took them away after a video of him partying during the team's bye week surfaced.

Head coach Mike Pettine said he was disappointed in Manziel and the team will turn to Josh McCown going forward. Pettine also added this is a hurdle not a dead end for Manziel.

Familiar faces:

There are plenty of notable connections in this game, not including the obvious "move". Browns head coach Mike Pettine began his NFL coaching career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2002. The Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome was drafted by the Browns in 1978. Browns LB Paul Kruger played with the Ravens from 2009-2013. Baltimore running back Terrance West was selected by the Browns last year, and traded to the Titans earlier in the season, the Ravens picked him up after he was cut by the Titans. Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman spent two seasons with the Browns as quarterback coach and then as the offensive coordinator in 1989.

What to look for:

A Browns win would mark the Browns first victory on Monday Night since 2008 when they defeated the Buffalo Bills. The Browns have a Monday Night record of 15-14.

With a 100-yard performance, Browns tight end Gary Barnidge would tie Milt Morin for most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in a single season.

Follow WOIOSports on Twitter for in-game updates on Monday night.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.