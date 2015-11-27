Woman scores Browns tickets from depressed season ticket holder

Goldsmith plans to wear her vintage Browns sweatshirt to the game. She says both times she wore it this season, the Browns won. (Source: WOIO)

One longtime Browns fan is pledging never to go to another game and even held a contest to give away his tickets to Monday's game against the Ravens.

Victoria Goldsmith says she had nothing to lose, so she gave it a shot.

"I wanted to show the potential sports fan that I could be," she said.

The season ticket holder posted on Craigslist that he was depressed and wanted to pay someone to attend the Ravens game for him. He offered two seats, 13 rows from the field. He encouraged fans to tell him why he should pick them.

"I didn't beg or ask for the tickets. I told him I would refuse the dollar he offered to send me," said Goldsmith.

Hundreds e-mailed him, but one letter stood out: Goldsmith's.

"I solemnly swear to radiate only positive energy from the moment I enter the stadium until I exit," she wrote in her letter.

He said he applauded her efforts and she won.

"To the woman who wrote me several pages along with pictures of family and friends over a lifetime who have not given up and reminded me of what it is like to be a Cleveland sports fan, congratulations," he wrote.

Goldsmith is an Ohio native and always roots for the home teams, but she's never been to an NFL game, let alone a Browns game.

She knows the fans are down.

"I personally think the Browns could use a solid dose of positive juju and I'm happily prepared to supply them with a full four quarters of the game," Goldsmith wrote in her letter.

The Browns are 2-8 going into Monday's game with the Ravens. The team is going for its first season sweep of the Ravens since 2007. It's a primetime game and all eyes will be on head coach Mike Pettine and his team.

Goldsmith says she can't wait to cheer them on. She's going with her father, who was part of the faithful from back in the day.

"It was only right he attend with me for my first game," she said.

Goldsmith plans to wear what she calls a vintage Browns sweatshirt to the game. She says she’s worn it twice this season and both times the Browns won.

