Akron Police: Suspect shot by officer after stealing cruiser during chase

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he stole a cruiser while fleeing from officers, forcing one of them to open fire.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of Carnegie Avenue to check the welfare of a 22-year-old man that was possibly suicidal and armed with a handgun. Akron Police say David Duffield also had a warrant for his arrest for violation of a protection order by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say when officers arrived at the Carnegie location, Duffield led officers on a foot chase, running from the house westbound on Stanwood Avenue. After a few minutes, officers lost sight of Duffield and started checking nearby homes and yards.

According to police, while checking backyards on Ivor Avenue, Duffield jumped into one of the cruisers and tried to flee. When two officers chased him on foot, Duffield put the cruiser in reverse, accelerated, and tried to back over one of the officers.

In response, an officer fired rounds at Duffield, striking him in the shoulder. In the 900 block of Ivor, police say Duffield drove the cruiser over the curb into a fence and struck a fire hydrant.

When Duffield stopped, officers immediately took him into custody.

Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. Duffield was transported to Akron General Medical Center, where police say his injuries are non-life-threatening. He is listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

According to police, the officer involved in the shooting is a 16-year veteran of the Akron Police Department. He will be placed on administrative leave with pay.

