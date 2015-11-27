Father speaks after suspect arrested in baby's deadly shooting

Aavielle's father, Charles Wakefield, is thankful for the arrest and hopes this will help the family heal. (Source: WOIO)

Baby Aavielle's father is speaking out after the arrest of his daughter's alleged killer. He says he's grateful justice could be a step closer.

It has been nearly two months since 5-month-old Aavielle was shot and killed.

This year, the holidays are full of pain, but her father, Charles Wakefield, is pushing through.

"These the hard times of the year, but I still got reason to give thanks," Wakefield said.

He says he’s thankful for the arrest of his baby girl's alleged murderer.

"A little hard for me to smile. Still won't bring her back. But she knows that her mother and I, her family, period, we got a little bit off our hearts and shoulders," he said.

Wakefield has been living in fear every day since Aavielle was killed.

"It's been kind of hectic, just knowing he was still out there. And every time I go out, that was one of my biggest worries: have I ever crossed paths, if I ever bumped in to him," explained Wakefield.

It turns out, the suspect wasn't very far away. Davon Holmes was arrested on Friday morning less than a half mile from where the family lives and about three blocks from where the shooting took place. But Wakefield says he doesn't know the 19-year-old suspect.

"Thank God that they got him. I don't have to worry about him," he said.

Wakefield says he's not surprised police found the suspect nearby, what surprises him most is his age.

"Kids that age, 19, you would think would have a lot more to do with their lives besides wanting to be behind the trigger," Wakefield said.

He believes his daughter is in a better place and says his heart is slowly starting to heal.

"It's like, I just had this black, deep, dark feeling inside me, but it's getting better," described Wakefield.

Wakefield says he's very thankful for the community's support.

