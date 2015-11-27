North Ridgeville Police rescue escaped kangaroo, return to owner

Although police may get a lot of animal calls, one early morning call this week was a first for North Ridgeville officers.

Police say at 5 a.m. Friday, a driver was traveling down Lorain Road near Stonebriar Lane and saw a kangaroo in the middle of the road.

The three officers who responded were able to get the kangaroo, named Foster, back to his pen on Island Road, just one street over. Although Foster didn't seem to like being taken in, no one was injured.

The department posted photos, along with the story, on its Facebook page. They say with the proper permits, you are allowed to have a kangaroo in the city.

Foster belongs to Candice Phillips, owner of Little Big Farm in North Ridgeville, home to many rescue animals from Clydesdale horses to other exotic animals in need of help. Phillips says she rescued Foster when he was just a baby and used to bottle feed him while carrying him around in a pouch because he was so small. She says Foster even lived inside their home in his own room until he grew too big.

Phillips says Foster now lives in a heated habitat, and is unsure how he was able to escape. She says all the eight-foot fences were locked and are too high to jump over.

Foster is doing fine, but Phillips says he is a little shook up from his big adventure.

