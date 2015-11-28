Friday night fatal shooting on E. 71st St.

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday, November 27 around 10:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of E. 71st Street.

Upon arrival, Cleveland Officers and paramedics found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The only information witnesses reported was hearing several shots fired and then seeing the victim lying on the ground.

At this time detectives don't have a description of the shooter.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit at 216-623-5464.



The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death and identify the victim after loved ones have been notified.

