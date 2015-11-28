Intoxicated man suspected of fatally shooting friend as they watch a basketball game

Cleveland Homicide are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 41-year-old man on Friday, November 27.

It happened in the 1200 block of E. 87th St. around 8:45 p.m.



Officers entered the home and found the victim lying on the living room floor.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead on the scene.



So far investigators have learned that the victim and the suspect were watching a basketball game when the suspect begin acting strangely.

Investigators were told that he pulled a gun on the victim and a physical fight began before the fatal shooting occurred.

Others in the home report that the suspect fired shots at them outside and then fled the area on foot.

While police were on scene, the suspect returned, he was identified and arrested on scene without incident. The suspect was not armed at the time he returned and a gun was not recovered. Officers believe that that the suspect may have been under the influence of PCP.



The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death.

