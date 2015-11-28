Buckeyes handle Wolverines in 42-13 win

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The Buckeyes go on to defeat the Wolverines 42-13. The Bucks will need help from Penn State when they take on Michigan State if they want a chance at the Big Ten Title game.

J.T. Barrett scores on his third rushing touchdown of the game to give the Buckeyes a 42-13 lead with 8:43 left in the game.

The Buckeyes would score a touchdown on their third consecutive drive, Ezekiel Elliott scores his second touchdown of the game, going for 9 yards to extend the Buckeyes lead to 35-13.

J.T. Barrett leads the Buckeyes on a 16 play drive late in the third quarter and caps it off himself on a 13 yard run to put the Buckeyes up 28-10.

The Buckeyes kept it rolling, on the first series in the second half, the Buckeyes score on a 8 play, 82 yard drive that was capped off by a J.T. Barrett to Jalin Marshall touchdown for 25 yards. Ezekiel Elliott had 45 yards rushing on three carries this drive. Buckeyes lead 21-10

After two quarters, the Buckeyes lead 14-10.

The Wolverines answer back with a 11 play, 92 yard drive that would be capped off by a Jake Rudock to Jehu Chesson for a 5 yard touchdown with one minute left in the first half, Buckeyes remain in the lead 14-10.

The Buckeyes scored on back to back drives, Ezekiel Elliott would cap off the 9-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 14-3 lead.

Following the Buckeyes touchdown, the Wolverines put together a 14 play drive that ends in a Kenny Allen 25 yard field goal, Buckeyes lead 7-3

At the end of the first quarter, the Buckeyes lead 7-0.

J.T. Barrett would punch it in himself on the seven yard run for a touchdown. Buckeyes take 7-0 lead.

The Penalty came to bite the Wolverines, as Ezekiel Elliott busted through the line and went for a 66 yard run to get the Buckeyes in the redzone.

On the Buckeyes second offensive series, they Wolverines forced a 3 and out, but would be called for a roughing the kicker penalty that gave the Buckeyes new life and a first down.

The Buckeyes would open their offensive series with a 6 play drive that ends in a punt. The Buckeyes did convert two first downs, J.T. Barrett rushed for a first down and completed a pass to Michael Thomas for 12 yards.

On Michigan's first offensive drive (10 plays), the Wolverines converted on two third-downs, but the drive would stall after the Buckeyes blitzed the quarterback and forced a 4th down, the Wolverines punt to the Buckeyes

The Buckeyes win the toss and choose to defer.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Follow the live blog here.

The Buckeyes are coming off a loss to Michigan State and needs to win Saturday afternoon and have some help from Penn State for a chance to get back in the hunt for the College Football Playoffs.

