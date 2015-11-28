Downtown Cleveland was the prime destination for many in northeast Ohio to kick off the holiday season.

The 2015 Winterfest's holiday lighting ceremony took place Saturday, November 28 at the Playhouse Square during an all day holiday celebration.

The official lighting of downtown Cleveland began with a performance by the Old Stone Choir Performance and was followed by a holiday lighting show with Mayor Jackson and Cleveland dignitaries.

The crowd enjoyed a performance by Old Skool before a fireworks show. Some of the attendees had tickets to the Winter Wine and Ale Fest.

Earlier in the day Peter and the Wolf by Talespinner Theater provided family-friendly entertainment at The Children's Stage.

Those who made their way to the event also had the opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop on East 14th and Euclid Ave.

From free horse and carriage rides, awesome food trucks and Christmas caroling to an enchanted ballet performance at the Cleveland Public Library and a toy soldier & fairy god mother holiday show, the 2015 Winterfest was a hit.

