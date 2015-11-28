Search ends for a missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Search ends for a missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl

Destiny Plump has been missing since Nov. 25. (Source: Cleveland Police) Destiny Plump has been missing since Nov. 25. (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 12-year-old Cleveland girl was found safely Monday. 

Destiny Plump went missing last week. 

Police say Destiny was last seen at her home in the 5500 block of Perkins Avenue on Wednesday.

She's now back home. 

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly