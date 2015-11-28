Parents of Alliance hit-skip victim busted with secret meth lab

The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital earlier this week. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover medical costs.

The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital earlier this week. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover medical costs.

Around 6:25 p.m., police say the boy was crossing East State Street in the 700 block when he was struck by a silver sedan. The vehicle dragged the boy's bike more than 100 feet before fleeing the scene without stopping to help.

The meth lab was found in a secret room constructed directly beneath the family room. (Source: City of Alliance Police Department Facebook Page)

11-year-old J.J. Morris, a young hit and run victim in Alliance still has a long road to recovery. But he won't be able to do it at home.

His parents are now behind bars, accused of running a meth lab in their home.

Cynthia Morris and Loyal Williams Jr. were arrested Friday and charged with endangering a child and a number of illegal drug manufacturing charges.

J.J. was riding his bike across East State Street on November 3 when he was hit. He spoke with Cleveland 19 earlier this month as he was getting out of the hospital.

"I was riding my bike towards McDonald's when a car just suddenly sped up and hit me," he said.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit J.J.

The boy had been recovering at home until Alliance Police started getting complaints of alleged meth manufacturing going on in the neighborhood.

When police arrived at the home they say they found the meth lab in a secret room located directly under the family room, where the children were watching television.

No one was hurt but Alliance Police say the whole turn of events is disturbing and disappointing.

"I just sincerely hope that the children are okay, in light of this meth lab that was found in their house. It's a travesty these people would put their children in danger," said Sgt. Michael Yarian.

"SIU officers were quite distressed to find a lab present as this is the residence of the small boy that was recently the victim of the hit and run that occurred on E State St which we have been working so hard to solve," they posted on their Facebook page.

A relative tells Cleveland 19 that J.J. and his siblings are staying with another relative.

J.J. has at least six more months of rehab before he will fully recover from the hit skip.

Morris and Williams appeared in court Monday. They did not enter a plea. Morris is being held on a $25,000 bond. Williams is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with more information on the hit-skip is urged to call the Alliance Police Department at (330) 821-9140.

