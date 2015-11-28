Small Business Saturday thrives in Cleveland's Larchmere neighborhood

Shoppers of all ages enjoy strolling down the streets in the Larchmere district. (Source: WOIO)

In the Larchmere neighborhood, Small Business Saturday has turned into the holiday stroll and a chance for window shoppers to find that perfect gift, all while easing their way down the street and almost back in time.

"When I was a child, it was kind of a family tradition, shopping, eating at a restaurant, so it's kind of fun," said shopper Linda Holzheimer.

Debbie Miller says Christmas cheer seems to be everywhere, and she should know, her mother, shop owner Gloria Donato, started the holiday walk back in the 70s.

"All sorts of good memories. It was a great place and my mother had a blast here," said Miller.

That fun shopping experience from back in the day continues today. There are more than 40 shops and restaurants for visitors to make their way through in Larchmere. For those who don't want to do all that walking, there are free, horse-drawn wagon rides.

Shoppers say it's the perfect way to avoid the mall crowds and packed parking lots.

"I'm not doing any malls. This is more community," said shopper Bev Morris.

While the big malls may be local to you, what local places like Larchmere offer is a lot of satisfaction in knowing you just made the holiday season brighter for a small business.

"I think the people shopping at the malls are looking for a different kind of merchandise than they would find on this street, which has over 45 independent people. There are no chain stores," said shop owner Marc Goodman.

"I'd rather spend it here and find something unique than go to a mainstream store," said shopper Tammy.

