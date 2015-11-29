READ: Tamir Rice family releases its own expert reports

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office has released several expert reports in the Tamir Rice shooting.

The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice has expressed concern about the handling of the case and the release of the "utterly biased and deeply flawed reports."

There have been repeated calls for the prosecutor, Tim McGinty, to step aside in favor of an independent prosecutor.

The Rice family attorney said McGinty invited the family to provide their own expert reports.

Saturday night, the Rice family released its own reports and would like the prosecutor to present the reports to the grand jury.

Letter to Prosecutor's office

The first report is by Jeffrey Noble, who was a police officer for 28 years, including serving as Deputy Chief of Police of Irvine and Westminster, in California.

The second report is by Roger Clark, a 27-year-veteran of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

New enhanced images released

Cleveland police officers were called to the scene for a report of a male waving a gun. When two officers responded, within several seconds, Officer Timothy Loehmann fired his department-issued service weapon, fatally wounding 12-year-old Tamir.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.