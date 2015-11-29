200 remember Parma businessman killed during robbery

About 200 people gathered outside the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road in Parma where a gunman shot and killed the owner.

The crowd came to remember the owner, 50-year-old Bob Sposit, who was shot and killed in a robbery Saturday

night.



"It's tragic," said Victor Knorr who worked at the gas station for Sposit as a teen.

Friends say the station had been robbed three times before.

Parma Police arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in connection with the armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m.

Officers were called for shots fired inside the business.

Upon arrival they found Sposit, dead inside.

During the robbery, the suspect and Sposit exchanged gunfire.

Witnesses provided a description of the gunman and the car he was driving when he fled from the scene.

Later on authorities spotted the vehicle in the 5200 block of W.46th Street in Parma.

He was hiding inside of a home on the street.

The Parma Police SWAT Team responded to the residence, after which time the man later peacefully surrendered to police.

Sposit leaves behind a wife and three sons. He coached community baseball and soccer, and he was known for being a kind businessman who

neighbor Donna Tackas said never missed an opportunity to help when he could.



“My son was short a couple of times and he said don’t even worry about it I already put it in. He was just a joy to be around," said Tackas.



Sposit's youngest son thanked the crowd on his family’s behalf.



"It's incredible to see how many people care for and liked my father it means a lot that everyone came to support us, thank you very much."

Friends say it's not clear what will become of the station Sposit owned for over 20 years, but they say they know it will never be the same without him.



“He was a lot of fun to come and talk to and he will be greatly greatly missed, said Tackas.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. No charges have been filed yet.

