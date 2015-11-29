Tailgate 19: Johnny Manziel stays in the news cycle, Bernie Kosar's take

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was given the keys to the car before the team went on their bye week, but the second they came back, news of a video of Manziel partying sparked rumors on Monday.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals, I'm still as a Cleveland brown as a kid, I loved these rivalries and the Cleveland moved to Baltimore, and if Baltimore is in our division, how these things happen, it's beyond me," Bernie Kosar said on Tailgate 19, "I know we need our time off, I know we need a little rest and that type stuff, but if this game doesn't mean anything to you, if you're playing on Monday Night Football, I don't care who you're playing, let alone, one of your division rivals and you're traveling the world, I know we're in the internet world where things are different, we wouldn't have liked probably cameras on us at the day, but i got to tell you, there's a time and a place to do things and to miss a Monday Night game, to do these type of things, yeah, I do think they did the right thing."

Former Browns wide receiver Joe Jurevicius weighed in on the situation, "But the morale of the story is, if you want to be treated like an a adult, sometimes you have to pull your big boy pants up and do things the right way without being told to because you are the leader of the team."

Head coach Mike Pettine said he was disappointed with Manziel and he and the coaching staff decided to demote Manziel to third string and have Josh McCown start against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, "This is a hurdle, not a dead end" Pettine added.

Catch Tailgate 19 every Sunday at 11:00 A.M. on Cleveland 19. If you missed recent episodes, you can check out the highlights HERE.

Johnny Manziel video courtesy of TMZ Sports.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.