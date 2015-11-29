Same dress seen on TV all over the country, including Cleveland

One dress is taking over the meteorology world!

The Homeyee women's stretch tunic is being seen on television sets all over the country, including here in Cleveland.

It all started when one meteorologist bought the dress and told her friends (on social media) about it. The dress is just $22.99 on Amazon.com, and the ladies wearing it say it's definitely worth the price.

Our own Samantha Roberts actually has the dress and was featured in a Daily Mail article on the dress.

