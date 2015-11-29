Endangered missing child advisory issued for 14-year-old girl

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for Sierra Dale.

As of 2:34 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, the whereabouts of 14-year-old Sierra Dale remain unknown.

Gahanna Police have issue an endangered missing child advisory and are asking the public to keep watchful eye out for the girl who went missing earlier in the week.

Police say Sierra was last seen at 608 Knights Avenue on block of Perkins Avenue on Friday. Law enforcement are concerned for her safety and believe she could possibly be with her boyfriend.

Sierra is described as a white female, standing 5'4" tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hannah Police at (614) 342-4240.

