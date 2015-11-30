Violent home invasion ends with suspects shot

Ravenna police on the lookout for two suspects in a home invasion and shooting. Police say four suspects kicked in a door of a home in the 400 block of Jefferson St. in Ravenna around 3:51 a.m. Nov. 29.

A woman and man inside the home escaped. The other man inside the home fought with the suspects. During the struggle, the gun went off, shooting two of the men.

The suspects fled. Two of the suspects have been caught and hospitalized. They are James Dokes, 18, and Edward Ramsdell, 21. Both are from Ravenna and being treated for their gunshot wounds. Neither injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Two other suspects are yet to be identified and are the subject of our ongoing investigation.

Any person with additional information about his incident is encouraged to contact the Ravenna Police Department, 330-296-6486.

