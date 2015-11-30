'Our lives matter' mural unveiled in Cleveland

The father of a murder victim helped with the installation. (Source: WOIO)

The mural was made possible through various organizations. (Source: WOIO)

A mural depicting a black family with a little girl holding a sign that says, "Our lives matter" was unveiled Sunday at the corner of East 105th Street and Yale Avenue in Cleveland.

Cleveland artist Gary Williams, Sankofa’s executive director, and Robin Robinson, its vice president, are both award-winning artists, and are responsible for the mural.

It's a response to police and community issues and addresses the rash of drive-by shootings in the Cleveland area over the past few months.

Charles Wakefield, who lost his 5-month-old daughter to a drive-by, helped with the installation of the mural.

Sankofa is a non-profit art organization founded in 1999 with the mission of advancing African American arts and artists in Northeast Ohio.

Funding for the mural came from the Ohio Arts Council, the United Black Fund and many other generous donors.

