Early conceptual design of Superman statue on lakefront OK'd

CLEVELAND (AP) - An early conceptual design of a Superman monument that could potentially be erected along Cleveland's lakefront has won the city planning commission's approval.

The commission recently approved Lakewood artist David Deming's initial vision for the project intended to celebrate Cleveland's role in the birth of Superman. The comic superhero was conceived in 1933 by city residents Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The artist's plan calls for a 13-foot-long stainless steel statue of the Man of Steel mounted on a 36-foot-high pylon. Commission members have asked Deming to further develop his design to include some safety features and a smaller base.

The Plain Dealer reports that Deming agreed to address those concerns.

The monument estimated to cost $3 million or more would be privately funded.

