Suspect in death of infant placed on $1.5M bond

Funeral services will be held this week for Aavielle Wakefield. Visitation and service will be at Calhoun Funeral Home. The visitation is Wednesday, October 7 from 2-8 p.m. at 23000 Rockside Road in Bedford Heights.

A baby girl who was killed in a shooting was laid to rest a week after her death.

Visitation was held Wednesday for 5-month-old Aavielle Naveah Wakefield, who was killed in a shooting on East 143rd Street in Cleveland last week.

Aavielle Wakefield was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2015. (Source: Family)

The man arrested in connection with the death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield appeared in court Monday on aggravated murder charges.

Davon Holmes, 19, was arraigned and placed on $1.5M bond.

He was arrested Nov. 27 for the Oct. 1 murder of the infant. The baby was shot in the chest while riding in a car at 3412 East 145th St.

Aavielle was seated in her car seat in a vehicle being driven by her mother and accompanied by her grandmother and 8-year-old sister. Other family members were not injured.

Lawrence Hilliard was also arrested in connection with this case. Hilliard was wanted by the Cleveland Police Department for tampering with evidence.

He was taken into custody the same day at Holmes. He was released on his own recognizance.

No new court date has been set for Holmes.

