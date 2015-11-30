PHOTO: Cutest Santa photo ever

This is super adorable.

After falling asleep in line waiting for the jolly old elf, Santa told the Indiana parents not to wake the child.

Instead they got the cutest picture ever. It's Kris Kringle snoozing with 6-month-old Zeke.

There are more photos posted on the family's Facebook page. The post has more than 374K likes and 197K shares.

