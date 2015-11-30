Suspect charged in Lakewood's Thanksgiving Day murder - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspect charged in Lakewood's Thanksgiving Day murder

Lakewood police say David Saranak, 24, is the suspect in the murder of a Cleveland man on Thanksgiving Day. 

Police say Saranak shot and killed Michael Murray, 29, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Lakewood.  

Murray was found in the alley on Ridgewood Avenue. 

Saranak has been charged with aggravated murder.

