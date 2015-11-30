Suspect charged in Lakewood's Thanksgiving Day murder

The victim has been identified as Michael T. Murray, 29, of Cleveland, but the exact cause of death has not been released.

Lakewood police say David Saranak, 24, is the suspect in the murder of a Cleveland man on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say Saranak shot and killed Michael Murray, 29, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Lakewood.

Murray was found in the alley on Ridgewood Avenue.

Saranak has been charged with aggravated murder.

