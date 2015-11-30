Cleveland police investigating 118th murder

Upon arrival, Cleveland Officers and paramedics found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He's identified as Amos Jones Jr., 24, of Garfield Heights.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing victim on the ground. Police do not have a description of the shooter. Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit at 216-623-5464.



The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death.

This is Cleveland's 118th murder. Last year the city had a total of 102 murders.

