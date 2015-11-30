Attorney accused of trading legal services for steroids

Thomas Bauer is accused of trading legal services for steroids. (Source: Summit Co. Sheriff)

An Akron attorney believed he was trading legal services for steroid pills when the Summit County Drug Unit busted him.

Law enforcement said they received a tip that Thomas Bauer, 48, of Akron was trading his services for anabolic steroids. The Drug Unit arranged a meeting with Bauer and said that's when he attempted to take possession of a package that contained 3,000 pills.

Bauer was arrested and charged with attempted possession of anabolic steroids and booked in the Summit County jail.

According to the Summit County prosecutor, a search warrant of Bauer's home turned up vials and bags which contained a substance suspected to be anabolic steroids.

