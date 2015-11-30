Samaria Rice testifies before grand jury

The mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice testified Monday before a grand jury.

Samaria Rice was not present when her son was shot by a Cleveland police officer on November 22, 2014 outside the Cudell Rec Center.

Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback responded to the scene for a report of a male waving a gun. Less than two seconds after arriving on the scene, Officer Loehmann fired his weapon, fatally wounding 12-year-old Tamir.

The gun Tamir had was an airsoft pellet gun.

Samaria Rice discretely came and went from the Justice Center. A black tarp prevented anyone from seeing what was going on during the grand jury's activities.

Rice family attorney Subodh Chandra released this statement regarding Samaria Rice's testimony and that of two of her children:

Today, Samaria Rice and two of her children had the opportunity to tell a grand jury about the horror they experienced on November 22, 2014, when Cleveland police officers rushed upon and shot their beloved son and brother Tamir Rice.



Ms. Rice told the grand jury about how she learned about the police shooting of her 12-year-old son and what a gentle, loving, and kind soul her child was to his family and friends.

She had the opportunity to ask the grand jury to consider whether it could possibly be “reasonable” or “justifiable” for officers to speed across the grass when driveways were nearby, rush up to Tamir, and shoot him immediately.

She believes that the answer is plainly no, and hopes and prays that the grand jury agrees that there is probable cause to indict the officers and hold them accountable for her son's death.

Tamir's family has asked for a special prosecutor to be appointed to the case. The Rice family and Chandra have expressed concern over how Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty has handled the case.

