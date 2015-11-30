Man spotted in Akron carrying gun across back; APD says no threat

Akron Public School officials are warning residents about a man who has been spotted carrying a gun on his back.

A school representative said that people have been posting about the man on social media. He has been spotted near the University of Akron campus and other busy parts of town in the past couple of days.

Akron police are aware of the situation. Officers have talked to him and he says he is exercising his right to carry a weapon.

“It is important that we communicate to you that we are on top of this and aware of his movements. Police feel he poses no threat but are monitoring him carefully,” APS stated.

Police told Akron schools that the man doesn’t pose a threat.

