Cleveland Browns fans tie the knot tailgate-style

Many people were tailgating in downtown Cleveland ahead of Monday Night Football, but not like a Cincinnati couple.

The two Browns fans tied the knot at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Bride Melissa Sherman will be at the game in a dress and boots.

"I didn't know if there was going to be a foot of snow," Melissa said. "I've been a Browns fan for 28 years and even though their record is 2-8, I'm getting married at a Browns tailgate."

Melissa met Randy Shope online. Both live in Cincinnati, and Melissa said there was something special that connected the two immediately.

"The Browns are what brought us together, cause the only message he sent me was, 'who would have thought I would meet another Browns fan?'" Melissa said.

After eight years, Melissa got the man of her dreams.

"Lots of people think of a destination wedding at a beach and this is my happily ever after," Melissa said.

"It's going to be a great day," Randy said. "I'm the happiest I've ever been. She's great for me."

Melissa was driven down the aisle by a decked-out Browns mobile, surrounded by guests in their Browns best.

"I'm honored that they asked me. It's a beautiful day. Who knew?" said Debra "Bone Lady" Darnall.

The minister, who has performed hundreds of weddings, also called Monday a first.

"It's the first time I've had it at a parking lot in a tailgate."

The happy couple did not pray for a Browns victory, but a life of joy and happiness.

