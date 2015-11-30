Woman called fat, handed body shaming card

A National Health Service (NHS) worker from London was riding the subway, or tube as it is called in England, when she was handed a body shaming card.

A group that calls themselves the Overweight Haters Ltd. handed her the card which called her "a fat, ugly human."

NHS worker Kate Florish took to Twitter to tell people what happened.

Full Message on the card:

"It's really not glandular, it's your gluttony... Our organisation hates and resents fat people. We object to the enormous amount of food resources you consume while half the world starves. We approve of your wasting NHS money to treat your selfish greed. And we do not understand why you fail to grasp that y eating less you will be better off, slimmer, happy and find a partner who is not a perverted chubby-lover, or even find a partner at all. We also object that the beatiful [sic] pig is used as an insult. You are not a pig. You are a fat, ugly human."

The British Transport Police have issue a statement on Twitter asking anyone with information to step forward.

We are aware of the leaflets being distributed in London and urge anyone who has been handed one to call us on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016. — BTP (@BTP) November 30, 2015

