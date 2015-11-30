Missing 13-year-old boy found - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing 13-year-old boy found

Eric Weems has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 29. (Source: Family) Eric Weems has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 29. (Source: Family)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 13-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing by his mother was found by his mother. 

Eric Weems was last seen on West 100th Street around 2 p.m. Sunday.

He was found safe around 2 p.m. Monday. 

