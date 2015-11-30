Parma murder suspect's loved ones struggle to understand

Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.

Loved ones of accused gunman Logan Sinclair are struggling to understand what would lead him to shoot and kill gas station owner Bob Sposit on Pearl Road in Parma Saturday night.

It is clear from the visitors, candles, stuffed animals and flowers at Sposit's gas station that he was a popular business owner.

Melissa Bliss is Logan Sinclair's mother.

"The whole family, we're stunned, we're bewildered there's no explanation," Bliss said.

She said her son had a job, and after getting paid, had money in his pocket.

Sinclair now has two bullets in him, faces a second surgery, and possible murder charges.

"He woke up and he wanted to know where he was at, why he was there, why he was under arrest, what had happened. He asked, 'did they catch who did it?'" Bliss said.

Witness accounts of the shooting were key in leading police to Sinclair.

The witnesses saw the car the accused gunman fled in.

Officers spotted that vehicle a short distance away at the home of Alexis Thompson, Sinclair's girlfriend.

"He came out with his hands up and was crying. He was screaming. I couldn't get close to him," Thompson said.

Thompson said she is also bewildered by the shooting.

"We won't know until we see these videos that they have what really happened, it just doesn't make sense to me."

Thompson and Bliss both say they feel sadness for Sposit's family, a man Logan Sinclair knew, according to his mother.

"He went in there all the time for gas and cigarettes," Bliss said.

"I knew the guy, he knew the guy, we lived right down the street for a while," Thompson said.

Thompson and Bliss defended Sinclair, but not his actions.

"My son would not do something like that," Bliss said.

Through tears, Thompson said, "He's not that person, he's such a good guy. He's always taken care of me. He's always wanted the best for me and for us."

