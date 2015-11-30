Teens robbed after trying to sell shoes on Instagram

Two teens were robbed trying to sell shoes on Instagram last week in Akron.

Police said the same people were suspected in both robberies.

A 14-year-old boy was robbed Friday night after trying to sell shoes on the social media site. Police said he offered a pair of Air Jordan 4 Oreo shoes.

He and his sister drove to Slosson and Seward avenues to meet a potential buyer.

Akron police said the boy handed one shoe to the men to look at. One pulled out an air soft gun and snatched the other shoe out of the victim's hand before he took off running. The second man said that he would try and get him to come back and return the shoes. The second male then fled on foot.

On Wednesday night, a 19-year-old posted on Instagram trying to sell a pair of Nike Air Jordan basketball shoes. The victim and friend drove over to the area of Orlando Avenue and Slosson Street to meet the potential buyer.

When the victim arrived, he was approached by three black males. One of the men pulled a silver revolver from his hooded sweatshirt pocket and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then took the shoes from the victim and ran toward Lawton Street

The first two are described as black males, 16 – 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 130 – 140 pounds. The first suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and sweat pants. The second suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage pants.

In the second robbery, the men were described as three black males, 17 – 21 years old. The first suspect is 5 feet 11 inches and 160 pounds, wearing a black Northface hooded sweatshirt and goes by the name either Eric or Aaron and was armed with a silver handgun. The second suspect is 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds, and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The third suspect was wearing a gray and red hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored skull cap and headphones.

