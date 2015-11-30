2 Fairport Harbor women killed when driver falls asleep - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 Fairport Harbor women killed when driver falls asleep

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - Police say two women from northeast Ohio were killed when their car struck a guardrail and flipped several times on the Indiana Toll Road.

Indiana State Police suspect 59-year-old Linda Pohto of Fairport Harbor, Ohio, fell asleep when the car she was driving crashed about 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Elkhart.

A witness told police that the eastbound car had passed him at a high rate of speed just before hitting the guardrail about 10 miles east of South Bend.

Police say the crash also killed 88-year-old passenger Viola Pohto, also of Fairport Harbor, Ohio. The relationship between the two women wasn't immediately clear.

A 31-year-old passenger from Colorado was taken to a South Bend hospital with severe injuries but is expected to survive.

