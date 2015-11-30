New York City salt warning to take effect Tuesday

Saltiest sandwiches at 8 popular fast food chains. Source: Data is curated by healthgrove.com and sourced from ESHA Research, New England Journal of Medicine, Health Indicators Warehouse.

Chain restaurants in New York city will have to issue warnings on very salty dishes.

This is a first-of-its-kind rule that will apply to menu items that exceed the recommended daily limit of 2,300 milligrams of sodium. The average American consumes about 3,400 mg of salt per day, and high sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, and other chronic illnesses.

Over the years New York City has instituted a number of other bans and warnings including banning trans fats and forcing chains to post calorie counts.

There are currently no requirements to post salt warnings on chain menus in Northeast Ohio, but 8 of the saltiest sandwiches at chain restaurants are being served up here.

Data is curated by healthgrove.com and sourced from ESHA Research, New England Journal of Medicine, Health Indicators Warehouse.

