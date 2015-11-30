FOW: Dallas Acoff & Rocco Pandoli

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitives Dallas Acoff and Rocco Pandoli.

Acoff and Pandoli are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Wheeling, West Virginia Police Department.

Acoff is wanted for homicide and Pandoli is wanted for aiding and abetting, which stems from the homicide.

On October 9, the victim was shot and killed outside a bar in the Wheeling, WV area. It is believed that after the homicide both Acoff and Pandoli fled back to Cleveland.

Acoff is a 26-year-old black male, approximately 5'09", weighing 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is also believed to be a member of the 30th Nation Gang in Cleveland.

Pandoli is a 27-year-old black male, approximately 5'09", weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the two are hiding in Cleveland, possibly in the areas of East 47th Street and Prospect Avenue, West 25th and Erin Avenue, or in Bedford.

If you have any information in reference to Dallas Acoff or Rocco Pandoli, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

