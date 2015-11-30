Memorial honors victims of homicide this holiday season

Cleveland Police and FrontLine Service hosting a memorial to honor and remember victims of homicide.

Cleveland Police wanted to show families that their loved ones are not forgotten. They held the memorial specifically for families whose cases are still

unsolved.

There wasn't a dry eye at the memorial Monday night, which was attended by dozens.

"We have not forgotten your loved ones, we're glad you're here. We will take any information from anybody," said Assistant Chief of Cleveland Police Ed

Tomba.

Each ornament hanging on a Christmas tree at the Third District police station now holds the name of someone's loved one lost to murder.

The victims' names were read one by one and candles were lit in their honor.

For Maurice Mims's family, this day was especially hard.

"We just dealing with it day by day. And today is really terrible, it's his birthday today," said Donella Mims, his aunt.

Nearly a year and a half has passed since 29-year-old Maurice Mims was found shot to death.

"They went to his house and killed my baby in his driveway, and I have no answers," said his mom Teresa Mims Haloua.

Mims left behind two young sons and a family who thinks about him every day.

"It hurts, it hurts really bad," his aunt said.

They remember the good times, but they have so many questions.

The memorial was a reminder their pain wasn't forgotten.

"All we just asking is someone please, if you know anything, any little thing just come forward, let's tell it. We still hurt right today. We just

want to ask one question, why?" Donella Mims said.

The holidays can be especially hard for those who have lost loved ones.

Police had a trauma team on hand and other resources available for these families.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.