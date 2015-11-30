Funeral services set for NE Ohio native killed in skiing accident

A University of Cincinnati student died in a ski accident in California, according to family members.

University of Cincinnati student and Jackson Township native Natalie Altieri has died after a skiing accident in California.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office says Natalie, 21, died Sunday from injuries suffered when she collided with a metal stairway at Bear Mountain resort east of Los Angeles. That's according to the Associated Press.

Her family says Natalie studied fashion design in UC's Design, Architecture, Art and Planning program, and had been co-oping with BCBGMAXAZRIA in Los Angeles.

University president Santa Ono tweeted his condolences, saying "We are fortunate that she graced the halls of the University of Cincinnati."

My heart goes out to the friends and family of Natalie Altieri. We are fortunate that she graced the halls of the University of Cincinnati. — Santa J. Ono (@PrezOno) November 30, 2015

Altieri was a member of the Cincy Snowcats, UC's ski and snowboard club.

We have lost a member of the skiing community so close to home. Our thoughts go out to Natalie Altieri's friends and family. Rest easy. — UC Ski & Snow (@CincySnowcats) November 30, 2015

She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Our hearts are saddened as heaven gained a beautiful Kappa angel today. We love you always, rest in peace, Natalie.?? pic.twitter.com/SS0lKxkPbu — KKΓ Beta Rho (@KKGBetaRho) November 30, 2015

According to her sister, Altieri graduated from Jackson High School in Canton in 2013.

Visitation will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home in Canton on Friday, December 4 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, December 5 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

A memorial service will follow on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Click here if you would like to leave condolences.

