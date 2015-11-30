Funeral services set for NE Ohio native killed in skiing acciden - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Funeral services set for NE Ohio native killed in skiing accident

University of Cincinnati student and Jackson Township native Natalie Altieri has died after a skiing accident in California.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office says Natalie, 21, died Sunday from injuries suffered when she collided with a metal stairway at Bear Mountain resort east of Los Angeles. That's according to the Associated Press.

Her family says Natalie studied fashion design in UC's Design, Architecture, Art and Planning program, and had been co-oping with BCBGMAXAZRIA in Los Angeles.

University president Santa Ono tweeted his condolences, saying "We are fortunate that she graced the halls of the University of Cincinnati."

Altieri was a member of the Cincy Snowcats, UC's ski and snowboard club.

She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

According to her sister, Altieri graduated from Jackson High School in Canton in 2013.

Visitation will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home in Canton on Friday, December 4 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, December 5 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

A memorial service will follow on Saturday at 6 p.m.

