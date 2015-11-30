Ravens defeat Browns on blocked field goal for touchdown, 33-27

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Baltimore blocks the game winning field goal by Coons and returns it for a game ending touchdown. Ravens win 33-27.

Tramon Williams intercepts Schaub with 50 seconds left in the game at midfield.

The Browns offense failed to get into field goal range, kicked to the Ravens with 1:06 left in the game.

Browns defense steps up and forces a Ravens punt. Browns take over at the 37 yard line with 1:23 left in the game.

Austin Davis drives the Browns down the field on a 6 play, 71 yard drive to tie the game with a 42 yard touchdown.

The Browns get the ball back with 4:20 left in the game, down 27-20.

After taking a huge hit in the third quarter, McCown came back in for the fourth but would soon leave the game, Austin Davis would go in at quarterback.

The Ravens put up a 17 play, 82 yard drive that went into the fourth quarter, ends in a 35-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to extend the Ravens lead 27-20.

Justin Gilbert would be ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The third quarters comes to an end with the Ravens leading 24-20.

Browns corner back Justin Gilbert would be evaluated for a concussion following a hard hit on a kickoff return.

The Ravens follow up on the interception with a 12 play, 80 yard drive that ends in a Matt Schaub to Kamar Aiken for a 15 yard touchdown to retake the lead 24-20.

Matt Schaub gave the Browns a gift as Karlos Dansby intercepted Schaub and returned it for 52 yards for the score. Browns take a 20-17 lead.

Browns open the second half with a 3-and-out.

At halftime, the Ravens lead the Browns 17-13.

The Browns had multiple tries to get in the endzone, but had to settle with a 21 yard field goal by Travis Coons to make it a 17-13 game.

The Browns had their best offensive series capped off by a Marlon Moore 10-yard touchdown. Duke Johnson contributed for 32 of the 69 yards on the 9-play touchdown drive.

On the kickoff, Coons kicked it out of bounds, giving the Ravens the ball at the 40 yard line, 3 plays later the Ravens score on a Matt Schaub to Buck Allen touchdown. Ravens lead 17-3.

A Browns 14 play, 67 yard drive ends in a 31 yard field goal by Travis Coons, the Ravens lead the Browns 10-3. Coons is now 16 of 16 on field goals this year.

After the first quarter, the Ravens lead the Browns 10-0.

On the Ravens third offensive series, the would settle with a 49-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, Ravens lead 10-0.

The Ravens strike first on a Kaelin Clay 82-yard punt return for a touchdown. Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead.

The Browns defense holds the Ravens to a 5 play, 20 yard drive that ended in a punt. The Browns brought pressure and forced quarterback Schaub to throw a bad pass.

Browns win the toss, choose to defer.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Browns are looking to sweep the season series over the Ravens for the first time since 2007. Johnny Manziel is active and will serve as the third string quarterback.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.