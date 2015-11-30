RTA riders could see fare increase in 2016

RTA is considering a fare increase in 2016, the first in seven years.

The increase may be necessary in order to balance RTA's budget.

The proposed increase would boost regular fares by 25 cents, from $2.25 to $2.50.

The proposed fare increase for Paratransit service is $1.25, bringing the cost $3.50.

Also, ADA customers who ride regular services would no longer get that free ride. That fare would be $1.25.

The Board of Trustees will review a 2016 proposed budget at its committee meeting Tuesday, December 1.

No final decision will be made until after public hearings are held, likely in February or March 2016, and after deliberation by the Board of Trustees.

