Time Warner says internet outage resolved

Time Warner Cable said a massive internet outage that affected much of the Midwest has been resolved. However, people are still on social media complaining of issues.

@Paul3Melissa The issue in the Midwest should be cleared at this point. Please reboot the equipment. ^JQ — TWC Help (@TWC_Help) December 1, 2015

Customers also reported on social media that there were issues contacting TWC to report outages.

The issue affected Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

