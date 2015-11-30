Time Warner says internet outage resolved - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Time Warner says internet outage resolved

Time Warner Cable said a massive internet outage that affected much of the Midwest has been resolved. However, people are still on social media complaining of issues. 

Customers also reported on social media that there were issues contacting TWC to report outages.

The issue affected Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky. 

