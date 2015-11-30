Attorney expresses concern over Rice reports

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)

Two expert reports released by the family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice over the weekend focus on the moments before the gun was fired on November 22, 2014.

They say the reports prove that the officers involved in the shooting used excessive force when responding to a call of someone with a gun at the Cudell Rec Center.

Cleveland 19 sat down with criminal defense lawyer Susan Moran who is also an adjunct professor of Case Western's School of Law.

Moran looked closely at both reports that will be presented to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty.

She says they cite case law and are "spot on."

Moran says the analysis of the reports that should be looked at by the grand jury points out that there were too many errors made by police prior to the fatal shooting.

The report asks whether officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback followed police procedures, and whether the officers were faced with a life or death decision.

"You don't roll up on the scene, get out of your car with your gun drawn, which means that he has removed it from his holster before the car comes to a complete stop. And in one point seven seconds fire a gun at a person that you haven't even confirmed is consistent with the 911 call, that is troubling," Moran said.

Ultimately, it is up to the grand jury to decide whether the officers will face charges.

