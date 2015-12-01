Cleveland firefighters battle empty apartment building fire on east side

Cleveland firefighters battle empty apartment building fire on e - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland firefighters battle fire just off Quimby Avenue on the city's east side. 

Fire received the call about an apartment building on fire around 6:40 a.m.

The building was unoccupied. 

