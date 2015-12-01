$2,500 reward offered in missing Brooklyn teen case

Actor Nicholas Cage took time out of his busy filming schedule on Wednesday to take a picture holding a flyer of a local missing teen.

Actor Nicholas Cage took time out of his busy filming schedule on Wednesday to take a picture holding a flyer of a local missing teen.

On Saturday night, Agostino's Catering and Event Center in Brooklyn will host a live tribute concert series to spearhead fundraising efforts to aid the search for missing 15-year-old Alexis Boroviak.

On Saturday night, Agostino's Catering and Event Center in Brooklyn will host a live tribute concert series to spearhead fundraising efforts to aid the search for missing 15-year-old Alexis Boroviak.

On Saturday, two groups covered ground looking for Alexis Boroviak, who disappeared from her Brooklyn home on Nov. 8.

On Saturday, two groups covered ground looking for Alexis Boroviak, who disappeared from her Brooklyn home on Nov. 8.

The search continues for a missing Brooklyn teen after she vanished earlier this month, but family and friends headed to Elyria after a tip she may have been seen there.

The search continues for a missing Brooklyn teen after she vanished earlier this month, but family and friends headed to Elyria after a tip she may have been seen there.

Friends and family have been passing out flyers to help spread the word. (Source: Brooklyn Police)

Alexis Boroviak was last seen on Nov. 8. (Source: Family)

A reward is being offered in the search for a missing Brooklyn teen after she vanished Nov. 8.

Police say Alexis Boroviak, 15, walked into her family's backyard to let the dog out and vanished in her pajamas.

There is currently a $2,500 reward through Crimestoppers for any information resulting in her safe return home.

Brooklyn police are working closely with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to obtain all social media content that may help lead them to Alexis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Brooklyn Police at (216) 749-1234. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is also helping in the search and can be reached at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.