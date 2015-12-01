$2,500 reward offered in missing Brooklyn teen case - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$2,500 reward offered in missing Brooklyn teen case

Alexis Boroviak was last seen on Nov. 8. (Source: Family) Alexis Boroviak was last seen on Nov. 8. (Source: Family)
Friends and family have been passing out flyers to help spread the word. (Source: Brooklyn Police) Friends and family have been passing out flyers to help spread the word. (Source: Brooklyn Police)
A reward is being offered in the search for a missing Brooklyn teen after she vanished Nov. 8.  

Police say Alexis Boroviak, 15, walked into her family's backyard to let the dog out and vanished in her pajamas. 

There is currently a $2,500 reward through Crimestoppers for any information resulting in her safe return home. 

Brooklyn police are working closely with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to obtain all social media content that may help lead them to Alexis.  

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Brooklyn Police at (216) 749-1234. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is also helping in the search and can be reached at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Callers may remain anonymous.

