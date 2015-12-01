15-year-old arrested for Lakewood break-ins after showing up at hospital

A 15-year-old was arrested this weekend, accused of breaking into several Lakewood stores.

Police said the teen threw rocks through the windows of three stores: West Side Skates, Goddess Blessed and Play it Again Sam on Madison Avenue.

A pair of socks was the only thing taken from West Side Skates.

The crimes took place between Nov. 17 and Nov. 29. The business are all within one block of each other.

The teen was arrested when he showed up at a local hospital with cuts on his hand.

He was charged with breaking and entering.

