Suspect charged in fatal armed robbery at Parma Sunoco

Loved ones of accused gunman Logan Sinclair are struggling to understand what would lead him to shoot and kill gas station owner Bob Sposit on Pearl Road in Parma Saturday night.More >>
Loved ones of accused gunman Logan Sinclair are struggling to understand what would lead him to shoot and kill gas station owner Bob Sposit on Pearl Road in Parma Saturday night.More >>
Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.More >>
Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.More >>
Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.More >>
Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.More >>
City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.More >>
City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.More >>
A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.More >>
A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>