Suspect charged in fatal armed robbery at Parma Sunoco - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspect charged in fatal armed robbery at Parma Sunoco

Logan Sinclair has been charged with aggravated murder. (Source: Parma Police) Logan Sinclair has been charged with aggravated murder. (Source: Parma Police)
The deadly robbery and shooting happened on Saturday night at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road. (Source: WOIO) The deadly robbery and shooting happened on Saturday night at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road. (Source: WOIO)

  • Surfing the WebMore>>

  • Parma murder suspect's loved ones struggle to understand

    Parma murder suspect's loved ones struggle to understand

    Monday, November 30 2015 2:14 PM EST2015-11-30 19:14:04 GMT
    Monday, November 30 2015 6:49 PM EST2015-11-30 23:49:38 GMT
    Prayer vigil after gas station owner shot and killed. (Source: WOIO)Prayer vigil after gas station owner shot and killed. (Source: WOIO)

    Loved ones of accused gunman Logan Sinclair are struggling to understand what would lead him to shoot and kill gas station owner Bob Sposit on Pearl Road in Parma Saturday night.

    More >>

    Loved ones of accused gunman Logan Sinclair are struggling to understand what would lead him to shoot and kill gas station owner Bob Sposit on Pearl Road in Parma Saturday night.

    More >>

  • 200 remember Parma businessman killed during robbery

    200 remember Parma businessman killed during robbery

    Sunday, November 29 2015 11:31 AM EST2015-11-29 16:31:00 GMT
    Sunday, November 29 2015 11:45 PM EST2015-11-30 04:45:04 GMT

    Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in  connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.

    More >>

    Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in  connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.

    More >>
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Parma Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Saturday's fatal armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road.

Logan Sinclair, of Cleveland, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Parma Police responded to the Sunoco gas station for a report of shots fired inside the business. When officers arrived, they found owner Robert Sposit, 50, of Parma, dead inside. Police allege that minutes earlier, Sinclair robbed the store at gunpoint, and the pair exchanged gunfire.

Later that night, a Parma police officer observed a car in the 5200 block of West 46th Street in Parma that matched the description of the car Sinclair allegedly used when he fled the scene.

Police discovered that Sinclair was hiding inside a house on the street. Parma Police SWAT was called in and authorities surrounded the home. Sinclair eventually surrendered to police. He was found to have gunshot wounds and was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

Sinclair was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and sent to jail. 

He is scheduled to appear in Parma Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly