Suspect charged in fatal armed robbery at Parma Sunoco

Parma Police have arrested a 21-year-old Cleveland man in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting that occurred Saturday, November 28 around 7:30 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station, located at 5385 Pearl Road.

Loved ones of accused gunman Logan Sinclair are struggling to understand what would lead him to shoot and kill gas station owner Bob Sposit on Pearl Road in Parma Saturday night.

The deadly robbery and shooting happened on Saturday night at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road. (Source: WOIO)

Parma Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Saturday's fatal armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Pearl Road.

Logan Sinclair, of Cleveland, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Parma Police responded to the Sunoco gas station for a report of shots fired inside the business. When officers arrived, they found owner Robert Sposit, 50, of Parma, dead inside. Police allege that minutes earlier, Sinclair robbed the store at gunpoint, and the pair exchanged gunfire.

Later that night, a Parma police officer observed a car in the 5200 block of West 46th Street in Parma that matched the description of the car Sinclair allegedly used when he fled the scene.

Police discovered that Sinclair was hiding inside a house on the street. Parma Police SWAT was called in and authorities surrounded the home. Sinclair eventually surrendered to police. He was found to have gunshot wounds and was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

Sinclair was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and sent to jail.

He is scheduled to appear in Parma Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

