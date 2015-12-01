Personal Trainer Geno Trundle keeps you fit for holidays

Cookies, cakes and pies may be too good to pass up this holiday season.

If that’s the case, that’s OK.

Personal Trainer Geno Trundle with Naturally Gifted Fitness located in Cleveland Heights, showed the morning crew how to get back on the fitness bandwagon if you’ve fallen. (See video above)

If you want to get in contact with Geno you can call him at 216-694-1756.

