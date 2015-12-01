Personal Trainer Geno Trundle keeps you fit for holidays

Cookies, cakes and pies may be too good to pass up this holiday season.
If that’s the case, that’s OK.
Personal Trainer Geno Trundle with Naturally Gifted Fitness located in Cleveland Heights, showed the morning crew how to get back on the fitness bandwagon if you’ve fallen. (See video above)
If you want to get in contact with Geno you can call him at 216-694-1756.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.