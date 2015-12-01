Shooting victim dies after crashing into car parked in driveway

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and Akron Police Department are investigating after an Akron man who crashed into a car in a driveway was found to have been shot earlier that night.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, police say a caller reported that a 2002 Mazda 626 backed into a 2011 Nissan Sentra in a driveway in the 200 block of East Miller Avenue.

Police say when paramedics arrived, they found 33-year-old Clifton Glover in the driver's seat of the Mazda with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Glover was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with more information on this homicide is urged to contact Akron Police at (330) 375-2552.

