Cleveland Animal Protective League Joins the #GivingTuesday Movement

Tuesday, December 1, 2015 is a global day of giving. Giving Tuesday harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide and in your own community.

This year the Cleveland APL will participate during this day of giving by sharing stories of some of the very special animals who came through their doors in 2015 in need of help. Thanks to the support of their generous donors, the APL was able to be there for these animals, providing them with the medical treatment, care and love they so desperately needed.

The Cleveland APL will be sharing these heartwarming stories of survival on social media.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League relies solely on donations and program fees to investigate and prosecute animal cruelty in Cuyahoga County and assist nearly 15,000 homeless animals a year through a variety of progressive programs.

If you would like to donate the Cleveland APL this Giving Tuesday click here.

