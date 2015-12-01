Eastlake police looking for Kia that struck woman

Eastlake police are looking for the Kia that struck a 47-year-old woman last week.

Officers said the woman was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of Lakeland Boulevard when she was struck by a 2005-2009 silver Kia Spectra similar to the one pictured.

The woman was struck by the car’s right front and right mirror. Vehicle parts were left at the scene including the mirror and two fenders, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

If anyone has any information or sees the vehicle they are asked to contact Eastlake police at 440-951-1400.

